Louisiana State Police troopers have issued a missing child alert for a 3-year-old boy in Basile last seen on Sunday.
An alert from the agency said Ashton Michael Willis, 3, was last seen Sunday on Second Street in Basile with his mother, Ashley Nicole Bang, also known as Ashley Willis, who does not have custody of the child. Ashton Willis is believed to be in imminent danger, troopers said.
Ashton is described as a biracial male with dark brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 3 ft. tall and weighing about 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and diaper.
Ashley Bang is described as a 32-year-old White female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 ft. and 2 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. She is possibly driving a white 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier with Louisiana license plate 448EBW. She is wanted for questioning in her child’s disappearance, the State Police release said.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ashton Willis or Ashley Bang should immediately contact the Basile Police Department at 337-432-6625 or call 911.