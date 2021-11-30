The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office received a financial boost from the U.S. Department of Justice to achieve Marshal Reggie Thomas’s accreditation goals for the agency.

The $74,211 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s office of Community Oriented Policing Services will be disbursed over three years to help cover all costs associated with the marshal’s office’s accreditation process, Thomas said. The office was notified of the award in early November.

Getting the marshal’s office accredited through CALEA, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, has been a top priority of Thomas’s since he took office in January. The goal is to ensure the agency meets and remains accountable to established policing standards, he said.

Both the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are accredited through CALEA. The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office will be the only marshal’s office accredited in the state once the process is complete, per CALEA’s accreditation database.

“We work every day with the city police and with the sheriff’s department and we want to be on the same page with them. We want to make sure our policies that we’re using are good policies, that we’re all working together and we’re all using the same high standards,” Thomas said.

The grant funds will cover a range of accreditation needs, from software licensing costs for all deputy marshals to conference fees and the initial upfront registration cost, which Thomas estimated was $8,000 for an agency of their size.

The award will help the office avoid rebudgeting fee collections used to cover department needs, like equipment, insurance and vehicles, to complete the accreditation process, keeping those funds free. That will help the agency maintain momentum, Thomas said.

“Money won’t hold us up in the process,” he said.

Accreditation is a multi-step process, with the marshal’s office first completing a self-assessment of equipment, management, training and policies, followed by an on-site visit from CALEA advisers and finally a review by the CALEA commission.

Thomas said he expects the agency is still on track to complete the accreditation process by mid- or late-2022. His goal has been to have the process completed within 18 to 24 months of taking office.

The agency was previously accredited by CALEA. The last time re-accreditation took place was in 2013, under the leadership of longtime marshal Earl “Nickey” Picard. Re-accreditation takes place every four years. Accreditation lapsed in 2017 as then-marshal Brian Pope was embroiled in a criminal investigation; he’s since been convicted of perjury, malfeasance and contempt of court.