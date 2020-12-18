A 28-year-old Lafayette woman was struck and killed while walking on La. 93 Thursday night.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on La. 93 near Rue De Belier. Shelby Wills was walking east in the highway’s eastbound lane when a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche headed in the same direction struck Wills. She was pronounced dead at the scene, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Poor lighting in the area made Wills difficult to see and the Avalanche was unable to avoid her in the roadway, the statement said.
The driver of the Avalanche was properly restrained, uninjured and did not show signs of impairment. A submitted breath sample indicated no alcohol was present in the driver’s system. A toxicology sample was also taken from Wills for evaluation, Gossen said.
The crash remains under investigation.