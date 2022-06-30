The New Iberia Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted on a murder charge in a fatal February shooting.
Jarason Joseph Provost, 20, is wanted for second-degree murder in the Feb. 1 death of a 25-year-old man. The man’s body was found dead inside a residence in the 1500 block of Montagne Street around 9:30 p.m. after being shot, New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter said in a statement.
A second suspect in the case, 22-year-old Kyshion Drekvant Vital, was arrested Wednesday on a count of principal to second-degree murder in the shooting and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail, he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Provost’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.