A second suspect has been arrested after skeletal remains were found in New Iberia.
Xavier De’shawn Andrews, 23, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice. Another suspect, 24-year-old Dwayne Dawante Alfred was also arrested on the same charges Monday, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.
The remains were found around 7 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area on Cherokee Street in New Iberia. Officials believe the remains may be Deja Cummings, a 20-year-old woman reported missing from New Iberia on Oct. 18, Hughes said.
The spokesperson said the remains have been sent to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory, which assists law enforcement agencies and coroners in the state with recovery and identification of remains, to confirm the identity of the deceased.