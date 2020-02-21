Brazilian media outlets are reporting Sean Grebinger, the Acadiana man accused in the disappearance and possible homicide of his estranged wife Crystal Dupuis Grebinger in 2013, has been found dead in a Brazilian prison.

Grebinger was arrested on Tuesday and was being held in the Pouso Alegre prison awaiting extradition to the United States. Local media in Pouso Alegre and GloboNews, a 24-hour news channel in Brazil, are reporting that Grebinger was found dead in his cell.

A local news outlet is reporting Grebinger was being held in a cell with other detainees. His cause of death is unknown and is under investigation.

Globo News reported that Grebinger’s death was confirmed by Brazil’s Civil Police and Civil Police investigators were on the scene Friday morning. Renato Gavião, a regional official for the Civil Police, told Globo News that strong indications point to suicide and that Grebinger left letters behind.

"He left farewell letters to family and friends. He left a letter to his mother, he spoke a lot about his children in that letter, he told his friend to take care of his children," he said, according to a translation of Globo's reporting.

Gavião said the Civil Police is in touch with American law enforcement and will be sharing the letters with them. Next, they'll work to determine whether his body will be returned to the United States or if Grebinger's body will remain in Brazil.

Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes declined to comment on Grebinger’s reported death, communications with Brazilian authorities or what the death means for the ongoing investigation.

“The investigation…continues to be an active, ongoing criminal investigation, involving several law enforcement agencies, as certain aspects of the investigation are not complete. In order not to compromise the completion of this continuing, ongoing criminal investigation, the District Attorney’s Office and the investigating agencies involved cannot provide further information and comment at this time,” he said in a statement.

Grebinger was arrested on a warrant issued by Interpol for the suspected murder of Crystal, according to a statement from Brazil’s Federal Police. The Brazilian Federal Police said American law enforcement agencies had “substantial evidence” of Grebinger’s involvement in the disappearance of his wife and her potential homicide. Crystal’s body has never been found.

Pouso Alegre is a city in the southern region of the Minas Gerais state in southeastern Brazil. Grebinger had reportedly been living there after remarrying a Brazilian woman. Grebinger was also accused of domestic violence against his Brazilian wife on Jan. 31.

Sean Grebinger took a flight to São Paulo, Brazil two weeks after the disappearance of Crystal, according to information from the FBI.

Crystal was 32 when she disappeared from the Faith House shelter for domestic abuse victims and battered women on Feb. 8. A mother of four, she did not appear at several child custody court appearances in the following weeks and her family reported her missing on Feb. 18.

Grebinger’s relationship with Crystal was volatile and marked by reports of repeated abuse over the course of their nearly 16-year marriage, according to court filings. Crystal had filed for divorce from Grebinger and had an active restraining order against him at the time of her disappearance.