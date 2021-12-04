A Lafayette woman was convicted on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges Friday after purposefully striking two women with her car in 2017.
Nataja Portalis, 25, of Lafayette, was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery by a 12-person jury following five hours of deliberations and a four-day trial, 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry said.
A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted and Portalis will be sentenced in early 2022, he said.
On April 23, 2017, Portalis purposefully struck the two victims with her Nissan Altima, throwing one victim to the side and dragging the other more than 187 feet before the vehicle fully ran over her, the DA’s office said.