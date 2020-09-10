Trayford Pellerin's funeral will be held Thursday at Philadelphia Christian Church.
Public viewing is scheduled for 9 a.m. and the funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man, died Aug. 21 after Lafayette Police officers shot him 10 times at close range. Pellerin was walking toward a convenience store when police shot him.
His death has prompted weeks of protests in Lafayette. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is expected to speak at the funeral and the Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to attend.
Follow live coverage of the day's events from The Acadiana Advocate staff below:
A judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday that would prohibit the family of Trayford Pellerin from viewing body camera footage of …
Lawyer: Pattern of police targeting 16-year-old Black twins seen in Saturday videos at bowling alley
The 16-year-old Black twins seen in a Saturday night video that's sparked outrage among civil rights activists may have been unfairly targeted…