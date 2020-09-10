Trayford Pellerin.jpg

Trayford Pellerin, far right, in an undated family photo. Pellerin died after being shot by Lafayette police officers at a Shell gas station near Chalmette Drive and NW Frontage Road around 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Trayford Pellerin's funeral will be held Thursday at Philadelphia Christian Church.

Public viewing is scheduled for 9 a.m. and the funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man, died Aug. 21 after Lafayette Police officers shot him 10 times at close range. Pellerin was walking toward a convenience store when police shot him. 

His death has prompted weeks of protests in Lafayette. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is expected to speak at the funeral and the Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to attend.

Follow live coverage of the day's events from The Acadiana Advocate staff below:

