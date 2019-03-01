Two men were convicted Thursday in the July 6, 2016, shooting death of Desmond Boutte, 22, at the Martin Luther King Center in Lafayette.
A 12-person jury in Lafayette convicted Jamal Lacon, 22, of Festival Lane, Lafayette, and Raven Wiltz, 25, of Delord Street, Lafayette, of second-degree murder, according to a news release from 15th Judicial District Court District Attorney Keith Stutes.
Boutte, Stutes wrote, was shot multiple times by both men as part of an ongoing dispute between them.
Lacon and Wiltz were indicted by a grand jury in 2016.