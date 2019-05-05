A Duson boy was injured after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
The 9-year-old failed to stop at a stop sign on Avenue Au Nord at Second Street and the driver of the pickup truck didn't have time to avoid crashing into the child's bicycle, according to a news release issued by the Duson Police Department that quoted witness accounts.
Acadian Ambulance transported the child to a local hospital for treatment of severe scrapes and possible broken bones, but his injuries are not life-threatening, according to the news release.
Duson Police are investigating the crash, which occurred at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday. No citations have been issued.