St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Church Point man on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder, according to KATC.
Anthony D. Collins, Jr., 42, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in connection with an April 29 incident.
Deputies say Collins and the woman returned to a home on Leslie Road from an outing and began arguing. Collins allegedly threatened the woman's life, stabbed her on the right side of her waist and slapped her repeatedly. When the woman attempted to call emergency services, Collins allegedly took the phone and would not allow her to contact help. Collins also refused to allow the female to leave the residence to get assistance, the sheriff said.