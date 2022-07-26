A man being sought by St. Landry authorities since March 2021 has been arrested, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
Dylan Mitchell Chiasson, 23, has been wanted for more than a year for attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons.
Deputies issued an alert about him in March 2021, and told people he should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a silver Honda with Texas plates.
Records show he was arrested on those charges by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office and booked into the parish jail today.