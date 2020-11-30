Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement agents said Monday they are seeking leads in the illegal shooting death of a black bear in St. Mary Parish, reported on Nov. 9. It was the second such case in 2020.
Agents were alerted about the 350-pound dead bear, which was recovered off Log Bayou Road near Centerville. The bear had been shot with a rifle a few days before, agents determined.
Adam Einck, spokesman for LDWF, said shootings of black bear are rare, although he said there is a lot of bear activity in St. Mary Parish. He said a black bear was also killed in an illegal shooting in St. Mary in May. That shooting took place off Hunting Road, south of Franklin, a few miles from the bear shooting three weeks ago.
Both cases involved shootings with rifles, Einck said, but the caliber of the weapons was unknown.
In an issued statement, the department said it may pay as much as $8,500 in reward money for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the November bear shooting. The Humane Society of the United States is offering up to $5,000, the Acadiana Chapter of Safari Club International is offering up to $2,500, and LDWF’s Operation Game Thief program is offering up to $1,000 for a total of $8,500 in reward money.
In the May 2020 shooting, there is a $6,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Einck said the department pursues illegal shooting cases until there is a resolution.
He said agents cited men in Iberia Parish in November after a two-year effort to solve an illegal black bear shooting death case that occurred in 2018. The case was solved after agents received a tip.
In that case, LDWF cited a Jeanerette man Nov. 12 for the killing of a Louisiana black bear in Iberia Parish. Michael J. White, 62, of Jeanerette, was cited for taking a bear during a closed season and intentional concealment of wildlife.
Agents also cited Daniel S. Broussard, 66, of Jeanerette, and Carroll Sandoz, 74, for intentional concealment of wildlife.
Anyone with information regarding the most recent illegal killing should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, citizens can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android app from the Apple App Store or Google Play free of charge.
The hotline and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, informants can remain anonymous, the department said.