A Carencro man has been arrested on negligent homicide counts in a fatal August crash that killed a Sunset woman and toddler.
Michael Shane Guidry, 48, was booked into the Lafayette Parish jail Thursday on two counts of negligent homicide and single counts of vehicular negligent injuring, improper lane usage and no seat belt.
Guidry was arrested after Louisiana State Police troopers determined he was negligent in the Aug. 25 crash that took the lives of Lacy Leger, 35, and an unidentified 2-year-old toddler, state police said.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 25 on the Interstate 49 South Service Road at Zick Miller Road in St. Landry Parish. Leger was driving a 2013 Nissan Maxima southbound on the I-49 service road when Guidry crossed the center line while traveling northbound in a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck.
Leger and the toddler were killed, and a 16-year-old girl also in her vehicle suffered serious injuries. All were properly restrained. Guidry, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a state police statement said.