A suspect has been arrested after a 16-year-old Opelousas girl was shot in the leg.
The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lastrapes Street and Rice Lane. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to the area and found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Investigators determined the teen was in a vehicle with three other minors and two adults when the suspect, 19-year-old Jashawn Laws of Opelousas, “recklessly” fired a rifle caliber firearm from inside the vehicle, allegedly in response to gunshots fired at the vehicle by an unknown assailant, he said.
Laws was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on counts of illegal use of a weapon, negligent injuring and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, Guidry said.
Three firearms were seized during the investigation and it’s anticipated the minors involved will face repercussions for violating curfew, and two of the minors may also face illegal possession of a firearm charges, he said. More arrests in the case are possible.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 and crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.