Two men have been arrested in a January home invasion that took the life of a 33-year-old Duson man.

Donta Francis, 25, and Korl Francis, 17, were arrested and each booked on a count of first-degree murder in the case Friday. Bond has not been set and they’re both awaiting court dates, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office online jail log.

Simmons, 33, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being transported in critical condition following the shooting. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call at the Country Aire Mobile Home Community in the 300 block of Bopamo Lane around 10:35 p.m. Jan. 27, according to a department release.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

An official statement from the sheriff’s department contained no specifics about the incident. The statement said a second person in the home was not injured during the encounter.

Sheriff’s office public affairs Sgt. Juliet Stern said the case remains under investigation.

A neighbor of Simmons’ told The Acadiana Advocate she and a friend were cooking dinner for their children when a woman covered in blood knocked on the door. She told them her family had been robbed and Simmons had been shot. The neighbor identified the woman as Simmons’ partner.

The neighbor said Simmons’ partner told them that four masked men entered the home while she dozed on the couch. They dragged her into a back room and beat her while holding her daughter at gunpoint. Later, when Simmons returned home, they shot him. It’s unclear how long the men were allegedly in the home.

The neighbor said after offering Simmons’ partner her phone to call 911 she ran next door to help with CPR.

Simmons’ mother, Katrina August, wrote in a Facebook post after his death that Simmons was a giver and despite being wheelchair-bound he didn’t let his physical limitations stop him from striving for his best and doing for others.

"You didn't take the life of a handicap! You took the life of a man," she wrote. "He is/was an awesome fantastic son, fiance and father, a perfect and loyal brother uncle nephew cousin and friend. And gave everything to many in need!"