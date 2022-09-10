The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a man was shot on Cooper Drive Friday night.
Lafayette police officers responded to the 200 block of Cooper Drive around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Investigators determined a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. He’s currently in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.