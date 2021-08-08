One person was killed and at least one other person was injured after a massive shootout early Sunday morning outside of a Lafayette nightclub.
The shooting, which involved multiple parties and eventually a Lafayette Police officer, happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of The District Event Center at 4607 Johnston St., according to Trooper Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.
"This is the most involved one we've had ever," Gossen said. "There were several parties shooting at each other across the parking lot. There was an active shooting going on before the officer basically engaged them. The whole parking lot is a crime scene."
A concert by the rapper Webbie took place at the event center just before the shooting, Gossen said.
Details are still scarce about exactly what unfolded outside of the nightclub.
"There's no way to know who shot who," Gossen said. "There were so many people shooting that we have no clue. It was only one officer involved."
The officer involved in the shooting was working security at the nightclub when the shootout happened, Gossen said.
"It's almost like one big incident," Gossen said. "They started shooting each other first, and he approaches a group of people he thought were shooting and then bullets start flying at him. That's when he starts shooting and then everything just continued to spiral."
A man died from gunshot wounds, and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds during the shooting, Gossen said. The victims also have not been identified.
The officer, who has not been named, was not injured.
No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, Gossen said, but a few people of interest have been interviewed.
About 20 cars were still parked at The District as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Upwards of 100 evidence markers identified bullets and casings strewn across the parking lot.
Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
This is a developing story that will be updated.