A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested.
Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Potier is accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty locations in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Hammond, Gonzales and Denham Springs, she said.
Ulta Beauty storefronts have been targeted for retail theft nationwide, as perpetrators enter the stores and grab high dollar items, often perfume, before quickly fleeing the store.
In July, an Ulta Beauty in Kalamazoo, Michigan lost around $16,000 worth of product during several passes, WZZM 13 reported. Similar thefts totaling thousands in merchandise were committed at stores in Petaluma and Santa Rosa, California, in August, per CBS Bay Area.
Potier was also served warrants for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable in an unrelated matter out of Lafayette, Green said.