A Carencro teenager has been arrested in connection with a January shooting in Acadia Parish that injured multiple people, KATC-TV reported.
Braylin Lemon, 18, was wanted in connection with a Jan. 21 shooting at an apartment complex in Crowley. Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson told KATC in January that Lemon was involved in a domestic disturbance when he pulled out a gun, shot at several people and fled the scene on foot. The Sheriff's Office then issued a warrant for his arrest.
Lemon was arrested on April 20 on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to records at the Acadia Parish Jail. His bond is set at $425,000.