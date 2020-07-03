A Crowley teenager is recovering after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery Friday morning, KATC reports.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the 14-year-old boy was leaving a convenience store in the 1600 block of North Avenue I when two suspects attempted to rob him. The suspects and victim struggled, and the boy threw a cup of hot coffee he was holding on the suspects and fled, the chief said.
As the 14-year-old ran one of the suspects shot him in the back. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to recover, Broussard said.
Police officers are searching for the suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact the Crowley Police Department.