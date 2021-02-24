Crowley Police Chief Allen James “Jimmy” Broussard was indicted by a grand jury and arrested Wednesday on several felony offenses, including malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice.

Broussard was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on three counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of obstruction of justice and a count of attempted first-degree injuring of public records Wednesday, a booking clerk confirmed. She said as of 2:30 p.m. Broussard was no longer in custody. A booking photo was not immediately available.

The Acadia Parish grand jury indictment, handed up before Broussard’s arrest, said the charges were based on actions from Jan. 1, 2020 through Oct. 31, 2020. The police chief is accused of intentionally performing duties in an unlawful manner and tampering with evidence “with the specific intent of distorting the results of a criminal investigation or proceeding,” the indictment said.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirmed his agency was involved in investigating the allegations against Broussard, but deferred further comment to the district attorney’s office. When contacted, 15th JDC District Attorney Don Landry said he does not comment on active court cases.

Broussard declined to speak personally on the matter when reached by phone and referred questions to his attorney, Bill Goode. Goode said he began working with Broussard while the charges were under investigation, and while he hadn’t seen the particulars of the indictment, he said he was confident “he’s not guilty of these crimes and we’re going to prevail.”

“I’ve worked with a lot of chiefs of police over the last 49 years and Chief Broussard is one of the few chiefs of police with whom I’ve dealt who truly cares more about his people, his officers and his support staff, than he does himself. It’s not an ego trip for him. I can’t imagine him doing this, not based upon what I’ve seen professionally with him,” Goode said.

The Lafayette attorney said he could not comment on the basis for the criminal investigation into his client.

Malfeasance in office carries a maximum sentence of five years and a fine of $5,000, according to state law. Broussard, as a Peace Officer Standards and Training certified law enforcement officer, would also have his P.O.S.T. certification revoked if convicted. First-degree injuring of public records carries a maximum sentence of five years and a fine of $5,000, while sentencing guidelines for obstruction of justice depend on the severity of the case impeded.

Broussard was first elected in a runoff election in April 2016 to complete K.P. Gibson’s unexpired term after he was elected as Acadia Parish Sheriff. Broussard was then reelected in November 2018. His current term is slated to run through 2022, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The Crowley police chief is the second elected law enforcement official in Acadiana to be arrested this year.

New Iberia City Marshal Haywood “Tony” Migues was arrested Feb. 4 on eight counts each of forgery, injuring public records and malfeasance in office after a Louisiana State Police investigation into allegations he forged peoples’ signatures on court documents, falsely claiming they had been served subpoenas that were never delivered.