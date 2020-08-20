Phillip DeWoody, accused killer of 72-year-old Ville Platte resident Joyce Thomas, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Thursday on a murder charge in Thomas’s death and a separate rape charge related to an Opelousas woman's kidnapping and assault.

DeWoody, 53, is accused of kidnapping and killing 72-year-old Joyce Thomas. The deaf Ville Platte resident was last seen at her apartment complex on Chataignier Street in Ville Platte on Feb. 26 and was reported missing by her family. Thomas was described by family as a kind, bright and funny woman who held herself to high standards and desired the best from others in return. She always sought to connect with others despite being unable to speak or hear, they said.

Thomas’s body was found on a property off Interstate 49 between Sunset and Opelousas on March 2. DeWoody was officially booked on a count of first-degree murder in Thomas’s death Thursday. He was transferred to St. Landry from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana.

+10 Family, friends pray for missing Ville Platte woman's return: 'She's the best person to be around' Life is less bright for the friends and family members of 72-year-old Joyce Thomas, who are praying for the day they’ll see the Ville Platte w…

Trooper Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I, said DeWoody’s transfer to St. Landry was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions barring the transfer of suspects or inmates between jail and prison facilities to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus. Gossen was unable to say why DeWoody was at Hunt Correctional.

The accused killer needed to be booked in St. Landry because it’s the location where the crime occurred, Gossen said.

DeWoody was also booked on a count of first-degree rape in a separate kidnapping and assault case.

DeWoody is accused of kidnapping an Opelousas woman, believed to be in her 50s, while walking home from a nearby store around South Market and West Foulard streets on Feb. 22. The woman told Opelousas Police detectives she was forced into a vehicle and driven out of the city where she was sexually assaulted. After the attack, DeWoody drove the woman home.

Investigators eventually developed DeWoody as a suspect, but he was already in Louisiana State Police custody as a suspect in Thomas’s disappearance. The Opelousas survivor soon after identified DeWoody as her attacker in a photo lineup. The woman led authorities to the property where she was assaulted, and days later they discovered Thomas’ body at the same location.

DeWoody was previously arrested by the Opelousas Police Department on a count of second-degree kidnapping in that incident, but the sexual assault investigation was handled by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office because the I-49 property was outside OPD’s jurisdiction, officials said.

Man accused of kidnapping Ville Platte woman was released from prison under 1990 geriatric parole law Despite a hefty prison sentence, accused kidnapper Phillip DeWoody was eligible for parole under a 1990 change to state law that adjusted paro…

DeWoody has a violent criminal history, including armed robbery convictions and a convictions for a 1993 prison escape that included a second-degree kidnapping charge for holding a Lincoln Parish prison guard at knifepoint.

DeWoody’s 117-year sentence included stipulations most of his time be served without benefit of parole or probation, but the 53-year-old became parole eligible under a 1990 geriatric parole law, Act 790, which stipulated that offenders sentenced to 30 years or more, without or without benefit of parole, will become parole eligible after serving at least 20 years in prison and reaching the age of 45, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said.

The accused killer became parole eligible in 2013 and was denied parole twice, on May 7, 2014 and March 7, 2016, before being approved in 2019. He was released from the Dixon Correctional Center in East Feliciana Parish on June 28, 2019, Pastorick said.

A separate law dictates that offenders with armed robbery convictions are not eligible for Act 790 parole benefits, but that provision was signed into law in 1997 and only applied to offenders who committed armed robberies in 1997 or afterward, he said.