Opelousas Police arrested two men Monday after an investigation into counterfeit U.S. currency.
Gabriel Bates and Del Richard were arrested following a three week investigation in which OPD detectives received reports of persons distributing counterfeit bills at various businesses in Opelousas.
Detectives identified the the men as source of the counterfeit bills, according to an OPD statement, and obtained a search warrant for 1217 S. Court St., where Bates resides. After locating Bates, detectives located Del Richard hiding in the bedroom, according to the statement.
Officers located eight counterfeit 100 dollar bills and seven counterfeit 20 dollar bills. The Officers also located assorted cell phones, a paper cutter, portable electronic storage devices, numerous printed checks for other individuals, from different companies and different banks, for thousands of dollars. Officers also located two printed checks for Bates from different companies for thousands of dollars. The Officers then located an electronic device, used to detect counterfeit money.
During an interview, Bates admitted to manufacturing counterfeit bills beginning in 2017 or 2019. He admitted to manufacturing and distribution of over $10,000.00 in counterfeit bills since March and passing counterfeit bills on 23 occasions at six Opelousas businesses.
Richard admitted to knowing about Bates manufacturing the counterfeit currency, according to authorities.
Bates and Richard were then transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail.