A St. Martinville man has been charged with first-degree rape, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

On May 1, deputies with the sheriff’s office received a report of alleged sexual abuse regarding a juvenile female. An investigation into the allegations culminated this week and resulted in the arrest of Eric Smith, 27, of St. Martinville, on one count of first-degree rape.

Following his arrest, Smith was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. At the time of the release from the sheriff's office, no bond had been set.

