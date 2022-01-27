Lafayette firefighters were called out to an apartment fire at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Convent Street.
An occupant of the apartment called 911 and reported her bedroom was on fire. The female occupant entered the room where her 2-year-old grandson was asleep and discovered the fire. She quickly grabbed him from the bed and left the apartment. No one was injured.
Firefighters from three nearby stations arrived on scene within minutes. The fire was quickly extinguished containing the damage to the bedroom. The bed and other items in the room sustained heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire in under investigation.