A 45-year-old Krotz Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on La. 104, north of U.S. 190 in St. Landry Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Jason Ryder was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra southbound on La. 104 and for unknown reasons ran off of the right side of the roadway shortly before 4 p.m. The vehicle entered a ditch, overturned, and struck a private driveway before coming to rest upside down, State Police said.
Although Ryder was properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but routine toxicology tests are pending. This crash remains under investigation.