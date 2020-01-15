The heart of downtown Lafayette was on lockdown for about two hours Wednesday morning as officials swept buildings with the help of snipers and a drone in search of a suspicious person with a gun.
Authorities cleared the scene on Vermilion Street at about noon after the man in question reached out to police. He had seen media reports about a suspicious person whose actions mirrored his own.
"He did not commit a crime," said Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department. "He just was transporting a firearm. He just did not have anything to put the firearm in, which is why it was seen that it was outside of a case."
A 911 call came in from a concerned citizen at about 10:07 a.m. Wednesday about "a male possibly holding a shotgun" in the Vermilion Street parking garage near Parc Sans Souci, Dugas said.
Officials were able to confirm the report through surveillance video footage, she said, and they were trying to locate the man when he reached out to authorities.
"He actually reached out to us first," Dugas said. "We were in the process of trying to locate him. We had information — his license plate — but we didn't have everything we needed to make contact with him. We were getting to that level, but he found us first."
Louisiana is an open-carry state, so it is legal for a person to carry a gun in public. The man is not a criminal and had the legal right to transport the gun, Dugas said.
Although legal to openly carry firearms, Dugas recommended that people transport large weapons such as shotguns in secure cases to avoid situations like this.
"We know individuals are going to have firearms, and that's fine," she said. "But just do things to make sure we don't alarm the public when you're transporting your firearms."
Public access to Vermilion Street from Jefferson Street to Lee Avenue was blocked off until about noon Wednesday as officials with the police department, sheriff's office and marshal's office swept the area.
Snipers were seen on the roofs of nearby buildings, and officials deployed a drone to assist with the search, according to witnesses at the scene.
Area schools and churches were notified and voluntarily went on lockdown during the search. Also on lockdown were all buildings on Vermilion Street between Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue.
Fifth-graders from Edgar Martin Middle and Prairie Elementary went on lockdown inside of the Lafayette Science Museum as officials swept the area, according to Jennifer Gardner, a spokeswoman with the Lafayette Parish School System.
Gardner said the students were able to complete their field trip before law enforcement escorted them to the waiting buses parked outside.
"Everyone was very cooperative," Dugas said. "We do thank everyone in the area for your time and patience as we just went through and made sure everything was safe."
Advocate Staff Writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.