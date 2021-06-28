A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from gunshot wounds after being thrown from a vehicle in a rural area south of Abbeville, KATC-TV reported.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call of person who had been thrown from a vehicle the morning of June 28.
Deputies said the victim had received multiple gunshot wounds and was being transported to a hospital when he died from his injuries prior to his arrival at the hospital.
The incident is being investigated as an active homicide and specifics are currently limited.
This investigation is ongoing.