One man has been arrested and another is wanted in an Abbeville shooting that injured one person.
Bradley Broussard, 22, of Abbeville, was arrested Wednesday on counts of principal to illegal use of weapons and obstruction of justice. A search warrant was also issued for 27-year-old Jaylin Veney of Abbeville, for counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.
Broussard and Veney are accused in a Saturday shooting in the area of East Oak and North Bailey streets. Officers responded around 2:50 p.m. to a report of gunshots and found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, Touchet said.