One person is dead and another injured after being shot from a passing vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais said deputies received a call at around 7:48 a.m. Sunday morning from Abbeville Police about a shooting that took place outside the city limits.
Police officers responded to a residence on N. East Street in Abbeville where two victims were found with gunshot wounds. One of the victims said they had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle while traveling on Adier Road just outside the city in Vermilion Parish. Both victims were transported to Abbeville General Hospital and then to a trauma center in Lafayette. One of the victims died of his injuries and the other remains hospitalized.
The sheriff's office is investigating.
This was the second shooting Sunday in Vermilion Parish.
In an earlier incident, a juvenile was injured when someone allegedly shot into his house in the 1600 block Green Street in Abbeville.
The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later transferred to a different hospital, according to the police department.