A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday.
Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
The chase ended in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lafayette around 1:05 p.m. and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist.
A search of the vehicle uncovered 57 pounds of marijuana and other illegal narcotics, including MDMA.
Page was arrested on counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.