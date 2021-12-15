Louisiana State Police detectives are investigating after at least one Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a suspect during a traffic stop after the man reportedly drove his vehicle toward the deputy.
LPSO deputies stopped the Ford Mustang around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in front of a building in the 100 block of Charbonnet Road near Duson after deputies spotted a possible stolen license plate on the vehicle. A driver and passenger were asked to exit the vehicle; the passenger complied and was later detained, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The driver, a 41-year-old Lafayette resident, refused and accelerated the car toward a deputy, investigators said. At least one deputy fired toward the vehicle. The driver fled the scene and abandoned the Mustang in a field off Charbonnet Road not far from the initial traffic stop, Gossen said.
The driver was later found at a Lafayette Parish residence. He had sustained gunshot wounds from the altercation with deputies and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The release of his identity is pending the announcement of criminal charges, the State Police release said.
No other injuries were reported.