A Crowley man in his mid-20s was shot and killed late Tuesday night, police say.
Crowley police officers were called to the 500 block of West 8th Street around 11:10 p.m. and found the man dead outside after being shot twice in the upper torso. Neighbors in the area reported hearing multiple voices and the sound of gunshots, but it’s unclear if an argument preceded the shooting or what the motive may have been, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
Several shell casings were collected at the scene. The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office transported the victim’s body to Calcasieu Parish for a forensic autopsy, a police statement said.
Broussard said the department is withholding the victim’s identity until all family members are notified of his death. The chief said there were no suspects or persons of interest in the shooting as of Wednesday morning.
This is the second homicide in Crowley in 2020.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call either Crowley Police at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.