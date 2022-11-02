On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
“I’ll still continue my journey of putting her picture up at every gas station,” Broussard told Dateline. “I believe in God, so I know we’re going to get justice for her.”
Goodie was last seen on traffic cameras March 11 north of Dallas. According to a Facebook post by The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization that shared updates on missing people, traffic cameras saw Goodie’s car driving back into Louisiana the previous day.
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants. She remains missing, but her vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q5, was found in April by the police in St. Joseph, Missouri.
On May 3, Louisiana State Police transitioned the investigation into her disappearance from a missing person case to a homicide investigation.
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, is the last known person to see Goodie alive. He was captured by U.S. Marshals Service in St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 25, and is a person of interest in the disappearance, however, he has not been been charged in relation to her case.
He was in court in Rapides Parish in August on an unrelated charge of attempted second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
