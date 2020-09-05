Two weeks after his death, Trayford Pellerin’s family and community shed tears and called for justice at the gas station where Pellerin was killed by Lafayette police officers.

The candlelit vigil began and ended with prayer as roughly 200 friends, family members and community attendees packed into the parking lot at the NW Frontage Road Shell station and watched from tailgates as speakers called for God’s peace and comfort for Pellerin’s family.

Loved ones gathered around Pellerin’s mother, Michelle Pellerin, throughout the evening, resting reassuring hands on her shoulder, offering tissues to wipe her tears and wrapping her in their arms. Michelle Pellerin and other family members sat feet from a memorial table of framed photos of her son.

Pellerin, 31, was pursued on foot from a gas station on NE Evangeline Thruway to the Shell station at NW Frontage Road and Chalmette Drive after officers responded to a disturbance call Aug. 21. He was shot as he neared the door of the Shell convenience store. Louisiana State Police said Pellerin was armed with a knife when he was shot.

Attorney Ronald Haley, part of the Pellerin family’s legal team, said two weeks after the shooting little is known beyond the details revealed in the hours immediately after the shooting. Haley and Pellerin’s family met with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory privately Friday morning; Guillory promised to allow the family private access to body camera footage of the shooting, attorneys said.

Pellerin’s family commissioned an independent autopsy, released publicly Thursday, that found Pellerin was struck by 10 bullets.

“It’s one thing to lose someone and to rhetorically ask the question, ‘Why did this happen?’ It’s an entirely different thing to ask the question and to know your government has the answers to why it happened,” Haley said.

Sharp criticism has been directed at Guillory, law enforcement and other elected officials for their handling of Pellerin’s death and the ensuing protests. Haley said Friday wasn’t a night for discussing the legalities or stomping the pavement to demand accountability; it was about the life Pellerin lived and honoring his loved ones left behind.

Latasha Richard, Pellerin’s cousin, said his family was grateful for every day they had with him during his tragically short life. Even so, their gratitude doesn’t outweigh their sorrow, she said.

“He was 31 years old. He still had a full life to live. Because of the actions two weeks ago, he will never get married. Trayford will never stand at that altar and watch his bride come to meet him. He will never have children. He will never experience that,” Richard said.

Pellerin was a Dallas Cowboys fan, an aspiring barber, a man who loved spending time with his extended family and enjoyed cooking, Pellerin’s aunt Choicey Pellerin said. He was somebody.

“I appreciate all the supporters, the voices, the fighters. I appreciate it all. We could not do it without you. As you can see, we’re weak. I’m weak. It might not look so, but when I look at my sister, my brother, my niece -- when I look at the hurt and the pain in their eyes that’s what gives me strength. With every breath that I take I will ensure justice will be served,” Choicey Pellerin said.

The crowd reflected on more than Pellerin’s life, at times pivoting to discuss the call for justice after his death, the need for reformed representation in government, the pain of police violence in Black communities, discrimination, how to harness the moment to make change and the desensitization that’s happened after numerous Black deaths around the country.

Jalen Mouton, junior president of Unity 7, at one point called children in the crowd into the inner circle where the speakers and family stood. He gathered the roughly dozen children, looked them in the eye and promised he and older generations would ensure the children aren’t endangered for being Black.

“Your life matters. Don’t let nobody deter you from your mission in life. If you have a dream, follow that. Don’t let nobody discourage you. Don’t let negativity creep into your mind,” Mouton said.

At the end of the evening, as candles were blown out and the crowd packed up, Pellerin’s sister Treneca Pellerin carried a candle and bouquet to a makeshift memorial erected for Pellerin beside a light pole in the Shell parking lot. She crouched beside a photo of Pellerin, reaching out a hand to touch her brother’s face as she wiped her tears.