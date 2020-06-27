One man is dead after a Saturday shooting on Meadow Lane in Lafayette.
Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Meadow Lane and found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to the upper torso and another to the lower torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Officers currently have no suspects and are working to determine what events preceded the shooting, Griffin said.