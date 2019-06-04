A Lafayette man is dead after a woman crashed into the vehicle he was riding in while fleeing from the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office.
Gurvais Matte, 85, died Monday after being seriously injured in the Thursday crash, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen said.
The collision happened as 38-year-old Ashley Berza was fleeing from marshals northbound on La. 182. Her 2006 Nissan Altima crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2014 Ford Escape driven by 80-year-old Doris Prudhomme, Gossen's release said.
The crash happened near the highway’s intersection with Birdsong Road around 4:30 p.m.
Matte, Prudhomme’s front seat passenger, wasn’t restrained at the time of the crash, the release said. He was taken to Lafayette General Hospital for treatment. Prudhomme and Berza were both restrained at the time of the crash and received moderate and minor injuries, respectively.
Impairment is unknown and still being investigated. Charges are pending for Berza, the state police release said.