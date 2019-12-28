The five victims of a Saturday plane crash in Lafayette have been identified by the Lafayette Fire Department. They include:

Gretchen Vincent, 51

Michael "Walker" Vincent, her 15-year-old son, who was a junior at Episcopal Ascension high school in Lafayette.

Carley McCord, a multimedia, professional broadcaster from Baton Rouge. She was the digital media reporter for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and also the in-game host for the New Orleans Pelicans and the New Orleans Saints.

Ian Biggs, 51, the plane's pilot

Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59, who is vice president of operations at Global Data Systems

The small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff on Saturday, killing five people and fully engulfing a car on the ground in flames, authorities said.

The two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed about 1 mile from the Lafayette Regional Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said.

The plane was en route to a college football playoff game in Atlanta between Louisiana State University and Oklahoma, said Steven Ensminger Jr., who told The Associated Press that his wife, Carley McCord, was on board. Ensminger Jr. is the son of the offensive coordinator for the LSU football team. McCord was a sports reporter.

Video and photos showed a trail of scorched and burning grass around the crash site in the city of Lafayette. A blackened car sat in the post office parking lot, which was carpeted with scattered tree limbs.

Four people were brought to the hospital: one from the plane, one on the ground and two post office employees who were brought in for evaluation, said Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan.

The plane went down in a part of the city with a scattering of banks, fast food chains, apartments and other businesses.

Marty Brady, 22, said the lights went out at his apartment a couple of hundred yards or so away from the crash site as he was preparing to make coffee.

He said he ran out and saw black smoke and flames from the post office parking lot and downed power lines.

“There were some people screaming and somebody yelled that it was a plane,” he said.

Brady said the plane clipped a power line over the gate to his apartment complex.

"If it had been a little lower, it could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Kevin Jackson told KLFY-TV he heard a "massive explosion" and saw a "big old ball of flame" when the plane crashed. He and other eyewitnesses told the TV station that the plane hit a car as it fell, and that someone could be heard screaming inside the vehicle.

Lafayette is the fourth-largest city in Louisiana with a population of about 130,000, according to the 2018 census. It is located about 135 miles west of New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.