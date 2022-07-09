Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Both Chevis and Thomas were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, he said.
Chevis was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office, while Thomas was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but ultimately died from her injuries.
Troopers are investigating what caused Chevis to run off the road. The truck’s speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, and impairment is unknown. Standard toxicology samples were collected for analysis, Gossen said.