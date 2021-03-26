The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were shot near Washington Thursday night.
The department learned of the shooting around 8 p.m. Investigators believe the shooting happened on Veterans Memorial Highway just outside the Washington city limits, but the exact location is under investigation. Two people were injured and brought to a Lafayette hospital, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.
One man had been released from the hospital as of Friday afternoon, while the other was in stable condition, he said.