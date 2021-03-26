sirens stock police lights

File photo

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were shot near Washington Thursday night.

The department learned of the shooting around 8 p.m. Investigators believe the shooting happened on Veterans Memorial Highway just outside the Washington city limits, but the exact location is under investigation. Two people were injured and brought to a Lafayette hospital, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.

One man had been released from the hospital as of Friday afternoon, while the other was in stable condition, he said.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments