A man was grazed by a bullet in an early Saturday morning shooting in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 300 block of Donlon Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Arriving officers found several vehicles had been struck by gunfire, but initially located no victims, department spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
Officers learned a male victim was taken in a private vehicle to receive treatment at a local hospital after being shot. The man suffered a graze wound to his upper body, Benoit said.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.