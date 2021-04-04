A missing 4-year-old boy from Lafourche Parish who was believed to be in imminent danger was found unharmed, according to a Sunday morning release from Louisiana State Police.
Troopers initially alerted the public to the missing child, Elyk Brown, overnight and said the boy was last seen Saturday on La. 1 in Raceland with his non-custodial father, Luke Brown. State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office to assist in locating the boy.
The updated release said State Police was still looking for Luke Brown as of 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Luke Brown, 39, is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2008 black Cadillac with a Louisiana license plate 653EGC that is possibly displayed upside down on the vehicle.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Luke Brown should immediately contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-4200 or call 911.