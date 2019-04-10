A teenager was arrested for attempted first-degree murder after a Moss Street shooting that injured two men Tuesday, police say.
Xavier Batiste, 17, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts of attempted first-degree murder after turning himself over to authorities Tuesday evening, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
His bond is set at $250,000, online jail records show.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Moss Street. The call originally came in as a shots-fired report, but when officers arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Dugas said witnesses told officers an altercation preceded the shooting.
She said officers are searching for another suspect but are not releasing details at this time.