A toxicology report conducted in conjunction with an independent autopsy of Quawan "Bobby" Charles found no hallucinogens in the teen's system, which the family's attorneys say suggests his death was not accidental.
THC and ethanol were the only substances found in the 15-year-old's body, according to a toxicology report conducted by Erik Flail of Pennsylvania-based NMS Labs. That suggests Charles had used marijuana and alcohol prior to his death.
The toxicology finding is significant because Charles' mother received tips that her son was high on hallucinogenic mushrooms at the time of his Oct. 30 disappearance.
"This emphatically proves that they were lying in an attempt to cover up what happened to Quawan," said the family's attorneys in a statement issued Monday.
"Further, this likely proves that Quawan's death was not the result of an accident or gross negligence, but intentional."
Preliminary findings of the family's independent autopsy in November echoed those from the official autopsy, with both suggesting Charles drowned.
Dr. Amy C. Gruszecki of the Texas-based American Forensics wrote in her report that the official "exam appears thorough" and the exam findings are "consistent with drowning." Her report also noted there was "no evidence of trauma or natural disease."
Although Iberia Parish Coroner Dr. Carl Ditch wrote "likely drowning" as Bobby's cause of death in his preliminary report, Gruszecki wrote "pending" as the cause of death in the independent report.
The manner of death for both reports was pending toxicology results and a police investigation.
Ditch noted in his report that muddy water was found in Bobby's sinuses and lungs, which were hyperinflated. The teen did not appear to have suffered injuries prior to his death, Ditch wrote, and injuries to his face likely happened in the water after he drowned.
The teen's family commissioned the independent autopsy in search of answers after they say law enforcement did not take their concerns seriously on Oct. 30 when they reported Bobby missing from his father's Baldwin home in St. Mary Parish and did not openly communicate what happened in the days after his body was discovered on Nov. 3 in the rural Iberia Parish village of Loreauville.
Attorneys Ron Haley, Chase Trichell, Dedrick A. Moore and Ryan Thompson have demanded answers for the family, asking why an endangered or missing child advisory was not issued and if the case had been handled differently because Charles was Black.
The attorneys have said they do not believe Charles drowned in a shallow sugarcane field without human intervention.
They reiterated that point again on Monday, noting the official cause of death remains drowning, but Charles could not have drowned in "ankle deep" water without foul play.
"If he did not drown in that sugarcane field, then additional questions must be answered," the attorneys wrote. "Where did he drown at? Why was he moved and dumped in the sugar cane field? And most importantly who was involved in his death and cover up?"
Family, activists demand justice for Quawan 'Bobby' Charles, Black teen found dead in rural Iberia Parish
This is a developing story that will be updated.