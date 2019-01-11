A Beau Chene High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school Friday, KATC reported.
The student, a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody without incident after a tip was given to administrators that he had a gun on campus, St. Landry Parish Schools Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said. The weapon was found inside the student’s locker after staff conducted a search, he said.
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office took the student into custody. The school board is looking into discipline for the student, Jenkins said.
No students or staff were harmed Friday.