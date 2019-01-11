A Beau Chene High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school Friday, KATC reported.

The student, a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody without incident after a tip was given to administrators that he had a gun on campus, St. Landry Parish Schools Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said. The weapon was found inside the student’s locker after staff conducted a search, he said.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office took the student into custody. The school board is looking into discipline for the student, Jenkins said.

No students or staff were harmed Friday.

Compiled by staff reports. 

