A two-car crash in St. Landry Parish left one woman dead and another driver with serious injuries around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, according to State Police.
Stephanie Soileau, 57, of Ville Platte, was driving north on LA Highway 103 near McGuffy Road in a 2014 Nissan Maxima when she crossed over the road's center line and crashed into 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche traveling south.
Authorities said both Soileau and the Chevrolet driver were wearing their seat belts at the time of the wreck. Soileau was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.
The Chevrolet driver, who was not identified by troopers, was also taken to a nearby hospital. Impairment is unknown at this time, but State Police said both drivers game toxicology samples.