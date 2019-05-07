Second suspect arrested in Melancon Road shooting
Denzel D. Livings, 26, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday in Lafayette in connection with a shooting April 11 in a Breaux Bridge residence.
Livings was the second suspect to be arrested following an investigation into a report of shots fired at several people in the 1000 block of Roy J. Melancon Road. St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Tyrell Livings, also of Breaux Bridge, on April 26.
Denzel Livings was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force in Lafayette. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and will be extradited at a later date to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he will be booked on a count of attempted first-degree murder.
Eunice man accused of setting vehicle on fire
A Eunice man has been accused of intentionally setting his vehicle on fire in March before reporting that vehicle stolen.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Travis McGee, 39, was arrested Tuesday and booked into Evangeline Parish Jail on a count of arson with intent to defraud.
Evangeline Parish sheriff's deputies said the Basile Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire in the middle of Cemien Road in Basile on March 31. Deputies assessing the scene said they determined the fire was intentionally set.
McGee, who owns the vehicle, then reported that the vehicle had been stolen, deputies said.
When questioned by investigators, deputies said McGee told several conflicting stories about the night of the fire. McGee was eventually identified as a suspect in the case, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
McGee turned himself in Tuesday.
Lafayette Police investigating bomb threat at local business
An anonymous caller made a bomb threat against a local business Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette Police said.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers received a call around 1:30 p.m. that an anonymous threat was made against a business in the 1200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Officers evacuated the building and performed a sweep in conjunction with the Lafayette Fire Department.
Nothing was found and the scene has been cleared, she said.
Officers are investigating the phone number the threat came from, Dugas said.