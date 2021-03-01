A still-smoldering fire in the 900 block of Renauld Drive has been ruled arson, KATC reports.
The Scott Fire Department was called to a field along Renauld Drive about 11:35 a.m. Sunday. They found about 200 round bales of hay on fire; and because of strong winds, the fire was spreading.
All fire departments in Lafayette Parish responded to assist in fighting the fire. After attempting to extinguish the fire for nearly two hours, the decision was made to plow around the bales and let it burn itself out.
Investigators have two persons of interest; both appear to be minors, according to the Scott Fire Department.
The fire burned throughout the day Sunday, and may still be smoldering, Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said.