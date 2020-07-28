A man taken into custody in connection with an officer involved shooting has been booked after being released from the hospital, KATC reports.
Lafayette Police say that 28-year-old Curtis Francis was booked Monday after being in the hospital for nearly two weeks.
He was booked on four counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of assault by drive-by shooting. Francis was booked at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, and transferred to Hunts Correctional Facility because of a medical issue.
On July 15, a traffic stop was conducted by Lafayette City Police which led to a foot pursuit. The foot pursuit continued to the area of St. Bernadette Drive where an altercation took place between officers and Francis. During the course of the interaction, Francis was shot and then transported to a local hospital.
No officers were injured during the incident. Police says the investigation is still ongoing.